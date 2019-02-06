Home Nation

Swine flu cases in January-February 2019 exceed 2018 numbers

Jaipur is the worst affected city where around 1,000 people have been found positive and four deaths have occurred.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Swine flu

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Despite efforts and claims of the Rajasthan Government, swine flu cases refuse to come down in Rajasthan where the total number of positive cases in 2019 exceeded the number of people tested positive during 2018. In 2018, the disease claimed 221 lives but in just a month of 2019 the death toll has gone up to 86. Rajasthan leads in Swine Flu deaths in the country with 42% deaths reported in India occurring in the state.

The reports of the state Health Department says that till February 4, total of 2,455 people have been tested positive for the influenza virus H1N1 in the state and 86 people died.  

Jaipur is the worst affected city where around 1,000 people have been found positive and four deaths have occurred. Jodhpur is second with 372 positive cases but tops in fatalities as 25 deaths have occurred in the first 35 days of this year. Rajasthan accounts for the maximum number of swine flu positive cases in the country where every third positive case is from the state.

On Monday, the Bhilwara district reported 92 new cases and 1 death. January and February have been tough months for the Health Department for the few years. 

In 2015 there were a whopping 173 positive cases and 43 deaths; 86 positive cases and 19 deaths in 2016; in 2017 there was one positive case and one death and in 2018 there were 705 positive cases and 53 deaths.

TAGS
swine flu cases Swine flu

Comments

