Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami makes veiled attack on Stalin for flaying Global Investors Meet

By PTI

COIMBATORE: In a veiled attack on DMK president M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Wednesday said some politicians were attempting to create problems and politicise everything, including the recently concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM), for their selfish ends.

The state which has 234 assembly and 39 Lok Sabha constituencies was bound to face various problems, but some politicians were trying to create problems for "political advantage", he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an industrial park set up by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), at nearby Mopperlpalayam.

Stalin had been highly critical of the second edition of the GIM, held last month, and the first in 2015, disputing the claims of the government on the investments received.

Palanisamy said the first edition of GIM organised in 2015 under the guidance of then chief minister Jayalalithaa had attracted an investment of Rs. 2.42 lakh crore.

In the GIM-2019, investments to the total tune of Rs 3.34 lakh crore had been committed by 304 companies which have signed agreements.

Of this, Rs 34,206 crore was being invested in medium, small and micro enterprises sector. However, these "achievements" were being seen in a political angle by some, he said.

All the ministries had been asked to provide necessary assistance for setting up of industries in the state, he said adding licence was being given within 30 days.

Palaniswami also said the recently released startup policy will help create 5,000 new units.

The chief minister said Tamil Nadu stood first in law and order front in a survey conducted by the "India Today" magazine and an award was given by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Lauding Codissia for setting up the industrial park in the sprawling 400 acres in Kannampalayam and Mopperipalayam,he said the 322 units coming up in the park will create direct employment for 10,000 people and 20,000 indirect jobs.

Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, who was scheduled to inaugurate the Industrial park, could not come due to some unavoidable circumstances, Palaniswami said.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for a hospital to be built by the Perur Mutt here.