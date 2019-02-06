Home Nation

Two youths thrashed for attempting to rape schoolgirl in Uttar Pradesh

Police said the two youths were taken into custody after the local police station was informed of the incident.

Published: 06th February 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two youths were beaten up by people for allegedly attempting to rape a girl at a village here, police said Wednesday.

The parents of the girl have alleged that four motorcycle-borne youths picked-up their daughter while she was returning from school and tried to rape her at a sugarcane field on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Ombir Singh, said.

The girl was rescued by locales, who caught two of the four youths and beat them up.

Police have launched a search to nab the remaining accused persons, he said.

Singh said the two youths were taken into custody after the local police station was informed of the incident.

Security has been tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident, the SP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh rape Muzaffarnagar rape Muzaffarnagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp