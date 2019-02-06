Home Nation

VHP suspends Ram temple campaign till General Elections conclude

As part of the campaign, the VHP has held rallies across the country, and is meeting Parliamentarians across party lines.

Published: 06th February 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's VHP Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. Imgae used for representational purpose only. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The VHP on Tuesday said its campaign for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been suspended till general elections are over, as the Hindutva organisation does not want it to become an election issue.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has spearheaded the Ram Janambhoomi Movement, has been running a campaign across the country for the past several months, demanding a law in Parliament for building the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhaya.

As part of the campaign, the VHP has held rallies across the country, and is meeting Parliamentarians across party lines.

"The VHP has decided to suspend its campaign for constructing the Ram Temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhaya till the General Election process gets over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue," said VHP's international joint general secretary Surendra Jain.

Jain said the organisation is committed to its cause for building Ram temple in Ayodhaya and will decide the future course of action once the new government is formed.

The announcement comes just days after a religious congregation called by the VHP at Allahabad, on the sidelines of the Kumbh, adopted a resolution saying Hindus will not rest and also not leave others in peace until a grand temple is built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VHP Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ram Temple Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp