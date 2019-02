By PTI

MIDNAPORE: At least 55 people were injured when a bus overturned after a collision with a truck in West Midnapore district Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way to Midnapore town from Daton.

The incident took place at around 9 am near Giridhari chowk on the NH 60, the police said.

The injured were rushed to Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

Doctors said condition of 10 of the injured passengers was serious.