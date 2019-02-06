Home Nation

Will contest Lok Sabha polls if party gives ticket: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Talking to reporters at the Assembly complex after presenting the state budget, the NEDA convenor said he cannot make a decision on himself.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday said he may contest the coming Lok Sabha polls from any of the 14 seats of the state if the party wished so.

Speculations that Sarma may contest in Lok Sabha elections have been doing the rounds for some time since veteran BJP Parliamentarian from Gauhati constituency, Bijoya Chakravarty, announced her intention not to be in the fray in 2019.

Sarma is currently a member of Assam Assembly from Jalukbari constituency, which is a part of the Guwahati city.

Asked if he is likely to be the BJP candidate from Gauhati seat, the minister said, "I can contest from any of the 14 constituencies in Assam. I will contest if ticket is given to me."

Talking to reporters at the Assembly complex after presenting the state budget, the NEDA convenor said he cannot make a decision on himself.

In 2016, the BJP floated a platform of non-Congress parties, North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), and Sarma was made its convenor.

Out of four terms as an MLA, he was a Congress legislator for three times before switching over to the BJP, months before the Assembly polls in 2016.

Sarma is currently holding portfolios of finance, transformation and development, health and family welfare and PWD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019 Himanta Biswa Sarma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp