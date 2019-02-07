Home Nation

10 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The encounter took place around 11 am in a forest in Bhairamgarh police station area when a joint team of the Special Task Force and the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Published: 07th February 2019 01:26 PM

security forces

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place around 11 am in a forest in Bhairamgarh police station area when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

"So far, the bodies of 10 Naxals along with 11 weapons have been recovered from the spot," he said. Search operations were still underway in the area, he added.

Security forces on January 23 earlier this year had recovered a huge cache of Maoist-related material, including an improvised bomb, following a gunfight with Naxals in Rajnandgaon district of the state. However, nobody was injured.

