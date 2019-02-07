After Yogi, PM Modi may also hold cabinet meeting at Kumbh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the Yogi cabinet meeting at Kumbh, the political and administrative circles are abuzz with speculations of a possible meeting of PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet in Prayagraj any day after February 14. Though the Kumbh Mela authorities have dropped hints to this effect but the date is yet to be confirmed officially.

As per the sources, the preparations have taken off. The PM is likely to lay the foundation stone of proposed 600-km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut in the west with Prayagraj in the east along with the waterway from Noida to Prayagraj on the occasion.

If the sources are to be believed, the PM may convene the meeting of his cabinet on the banks of Sangam at Kumbh. As per the sources, the PM is expected to be in Varanasi -- his parliamentary constituency—on February 18. His Kumbh programme could be scheduled during the same period.

However, ahead of PM’s expected visit to the Kumbh, BJP national chief Amit Shah is likely to take a holy dip in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati at Sangam after Basant Panchami. Shah is likely to take a dip along with the mahamnadelshwars of all 14 akharas at Kumbh and he would also meet the saints and seers to seek their blessings.

“It is believed that the BJP chief accompanied by UP Cm Yogi Adityanath will also take stock of preparations for PM Modi’s visit to the mela,” said a senior official of Mela authority. Notably, last month end, Yogi cabinet had met in the first-ever integrated control and command centre (ICCC) set up at

Sangam. The Yogi cabinet had given a nod to the proposal of 600-km long Ganga Expressway in the same meeting.

Believably, the PM has given his nod to the proposed meeting of central cabinet at Kumbh. However, Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand claimed that it would be a matter of pride if the central cabinet met there. However, he said that he was yet to get official information about it.

The officials may be tight-lipped about the PM’s programme, but Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri welcomed the proposal. “Who knows during the Union cabinet meeting, some solution to vexed Ram temple issue could be found,” said the Mahant. He added that the Akhara Parishad was ready to welcome the PM in the Kumbh.

The central cabinet ministers are also expected to take a holy dip in the Sangam and have darshan of Akshaiywat in Allahabad fort and also the famous Hanuman temple. However so far, a number of union ministers including Smriti Irani, Dr Harshvardhan, Gen VK Singh, Sadhvi Nirajan Jyoti, have already taken a holy dip in Ganga in their personal capacities.