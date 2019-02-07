Home Nation

Ahead of Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's questioning in chit fund scam, CBI sends more officers to Kolkata

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation of Saradha Scam.

Published: 07th February 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has attached ten officers from its Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow units to its Kolkata office, which is probing the chit fund scam cases, till February 20 to provide additional manpower during questioning of some high profile suspects, including Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, officials said.

A team of Superintendent of Police or SP Jagroop S Gusinha from its Special Unit in New Delhi accompanied by Additional SP V M Mittal, Surendra Kumar Malik, Chander Deep, Deputy SPs Atul Hajela, Alok Kumar Sahi and P K Srivastava, Inspectors Hari Shankar Chand, Ritesh Danhi and Surajit Das will camp in Kolkata, an official order said.

It said these officers will be temporarily attached to CBI, EO-IV, Kolkata.

They have been asked to reach Kolkata by Friday and will be stationed tentatively up to February 20.

"Decision to issue notice to Kumar on a given date will be taken by investigation officer of the case," a senior official said.

ALSO READ: Five top cops who sat on dharna with Mamata may be stripped of medals by Centre

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam, while making it clear that he will not be arrested.

The apex court had said that "to avoid all unnecessary controversy", it is also directing the Kolkata Police chief to appear before the investigating agency in Shillong, a neutral place, on such dates as may be fixed by the probe agency.

During the hearing, the CBI had alleged total breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state by citing the incident of Sunday when the city police had taken into its custody around 25 personnel of the agency.

ALSO READ: HC asks Mamata Banerjee government to cite reasons for dissolving Saradha panel

They had gone to Kumar's residence to probe him in the Saradha scam.

The CBI alleged that Kumar, who was leading the SIT probe into Saradha chit fund scam, tampered with the electronic evidence and handed over documents to the agency some of which were "doctored".

The CBI team, which had reached Kumar's residence Sunday evening to apparently question him in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley scam cases, was caught off guard when they were blocked by police personnel guarding the residence in central Kolkata's Loudon Street, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar CBI Saradha chit fund scam Kolkata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp