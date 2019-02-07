Andamans diary

Home Nation

MP Bishnu Pada Ray flagged off the much-awaited Thomas Cook Andaman Marathon from the Cellular Jail on Sunday.

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Andaman marathon 

MP Bishnu Pada Ray flagged off the much-awaited Thomas Cook Andaman Marathon from the Cellular Jail on Sunday. In his address, the MP said that Andaman is moving forward towards the creation of a ‘New Andaman’. The brand ambassador of Andaman Marathon actor Rahul Bose was happy to be present at the mega. “This is my 15th anniversary in these islands and whenever Andaman Marathon is organised I will be present to cheer and motivate the runners,” said Bose. 

Sleeping children 

As part of social and philanthropic service, Rotary Club of Port Blair, in association with Sleeping Children Around the World (SCAW), and Rotary Club of Ambattur, Chennai, distributed slumber kits to underprivileged school students of Hut Bay, Little Andaman. This year, a total of 500 kits were distributed to the students of different schools at Government Model School, Hut Bay, and RK Pur, Little Andaman on February 1. The utility items include a mattress, pillow, bed sheets, pillow covers, mosquito net, towels, two sets of dresses, sweaters, pencils, colour box, set of note books. Founded 40 years ago, SCAW’s mission is to provide slumber kits to needy children across the globe. 

Beach festival 

The Secretary of Andaman Tourism Department, Deepak Vermani, on Sunday said that Baratang Island, Middle Andaman has huge tourism potential. Addressing the gathering during the inauguration of Baratang Island’s first ever Beach Festival on Sunday at Baludera Beach, the Secretary of Tourism Department said that since morning he visited some prominent tourism sites in Baratang Island and he was impressed with the natural beauty of the Island. Baratang is one of the must go Island of Adnaman and Nicobar Islands, which has breathtaking lime stone caves, mud volcano and parrot Island.

INSV Tarini pep talk 

Lt Cdr Pathrapalli Swati, Nausena Medal (Gallantry) interacted with students, including around 100 NCC cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force at Dweepika Auditorium recently. Lt Cdr Pathrapalli Swati, Nausena Medal (Gallantry), a member of India’s first all women crew that circumnavigated the globe as part of ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ aboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, was in Port Blair on January 28 and 29. The officer narrated incidents about how they overcame difficulties that they faced during this epic voyage. The ‘Motivational Talk’ was organised by Navy Children School, Port Blair. 

