Another CBI team en route Kolkata to expedite chit-fund scam probe

The new team of 10 officials led by joint director Pankaj Srivastava will arrive in Kolkata on Friday to expedite investigation in the Saradha and Rose Valley chit-fund scams. 

Published: 07th February 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee VS CBI

CBI Joint Director Praveen Sinha, who was looking after the probe in coal scam cases, has been elevated.

By Online Desk

After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called off her "save the Constitution" protest to protect Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar calling it a "victory", the Centre is yet again sending another group of CBI officials to Kolkata.

The Centre versus Mamata stand-off began last Sunday when the Kolkata police detained a group of CBI officials from the top cop's Loudon street residence where they were supposed to question him in relation with the Ponzi scam.

The CBI alleged that Kumar tampered with the electronic evidence. Several Trinamool leaders were accused of helping the Saradha group to run the scam smoothly. The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Kumar to join the CBI probe in Shillong.

