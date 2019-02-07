Home Nation

Assets worth Rs 7.23 crore of banned Naxal group seized in Jharkhand: NIA

The property attached belongs to TPC operatives Binod Kumar Ganjhu, Bindeshwar Ganjhu, Pradeep Ram and Akraman, the regional commander of the TPC, it said.

Published: 07th February 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has seized assets worth Rs 7.23 crore of alleged operatives of a banned naxal group, Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), in Jharkhand, the agency said in a statement.

It said the action came in an ongoing case against members of the TPC. The National Investigation Agency had filed a charge sheet against 16 TPC members, including 2 employees of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and some businessmen, in a special NIA court in December last year.

The property attached belongs to TPC operatives Binod Kumar Ganjhu, Bindeshwar Ganjhu, Pradeep Ram and Akraman, the regional commander of the TPC, it said.

The NIA said two plots of land and a double-storeyed house belonging to TPC operative Binod Kumar Ganjhu, besides five vehicles worth Rs 31 lakh have been attached.

The agency has also seized 10 vehicles, including a JCB loader, belonging to TPC operative Bindeshwar Ganjhu; 10 trucks valued at Rs 1.

61 crore, four vehicles belonging to Pradeep Ram and three acres of land worth Rs 4 crore of TPC commander Akraman.

"All the properties seized/ attached have been acquired by TPC members using terror funds collected by way of levy/ extortion," NIA Spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naxal NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp