Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rape cases: SC raps CBI for transferring officer, summons Nageswara Rao

The apex court took serious note of violation of two earlier orders of the apex court and issued contempt notice to Rao for transferring A K Sharma to the CRPF without taking prior court permission.

Published: 07th February 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

M Nageswara Rao, Bihar shelter home case

CBI interim M Nageswara Rao (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday issued a contempt notice to former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao and asked him to personally appear before it on February 12 for transferring a senior officer, heading the probe in the Bihar shelter home cases, with a warning that "only God help you".

The apex court took serious note of transfer of former CBI Joint Director A K Sharma to CRPF on January 17 without its prior permission despite specific orders earlier that the probe into shelter homes cases, including the Muzaffarpur rape and sexual harassment matter, has to be supervised by him only.

ALSO READ: Court rejects CBI's plea for extension of remand of two accused in Bihar shelter home case

"Why you (CBI) did not obtain leave of this court as per earlier orders. It is a fit case for contempt. Why should we bear with you. Enough is enough. Enough. We intend to deal with it (contempt)," said a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, rapped the agency saying, "we are going to take it very very seriously. You have played with the order of the Supreme Court. Only God help you. Never play with the Supreme Court's order".

Besides Rao, it also directed S Bhasuram, in-charge Director of Prosecution, CBI, to appear for allegedly violating the apex court' orders.

It directed CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla to give the names of the officers, who were part of the process in transferring Sharma out of the probe agency and sought their presence as well on the next date of hearing.

The CBI officers will have to file their responses to the show cause notice on February 11.

Besides the Muzaffarpur case, the top court had directed CBI to probe 16 other cases in which rampant sexual and physical abuse of inmates was reported at shelter homes in Bihar.

At the outset, the bench took serious note of CBI's affidavit and asked as to how CBI Superintendent of Police (SP) Devender Singh filed it.

"How can a SP file the affidavit. Who authorised you and whose instruction you filed it. Never play around with the orders of the court. We will start contempt proceedings."

"Never file an affidavit without your personal satisfaction and on anyone's orders. The law is your only master. Not any politician, not a bureaucrat. Law is the only master, always keep this in mind," the bench told after the officer said that the affidavit was filed at the instruction of Nageswara Rao.

The bench, which had asked CBI to get ready with its response on transfer of Sharma in the forenoon, took up the matter at 2 PM and said that there were categorical orders of October 31, November 28 last year which had asked the CBI not to remove the officer from the team probing Bihar shelter home cases.

It said that these orders had also granted CBI the liberty to expand the probe team, but had made clear that the investigation would be headed by Sharma.

The bench, after perusing the affidavit of the CBI SP and the minutes of a meeting of the Appointment Committee of Cabinet, said, "We see that they were apprised of the court orders and concerned authorities were asked to seek leave of the court. Where is that application seeking leave."

The CBI counsel, who said that presently the records were not with him, however, submitted that there were "no defence" to the query on the aspect of sanction.

"Then we will initiate contempt proceedings," the bench said.

The CBI counsel said that the officers have done great job in investigating the shelter home cases but on the issue of transfer of the senior officer "I do not have defence."

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Shelter Home Cases Nageswara Rao CBI Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp