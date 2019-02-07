Home Nation

BJP ally Shiv Sena to vote against Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Sena is the second NDA ally after the Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) to decline support for the Bill in the upper House where the BJP lacks a majority.

Published: 07th February 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said it will vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill if it's taken up in the Rajya Sabha. Sena leader Sanjay Raut told IE, “It is a political Bill, intended to serve the electoral interests of the BJP. We are under no obligation to throw our weight behind it."

This declaration from the Shiv Sena comes at a time when uncertainty is looming over the existing BJP-Sena alliance in Maharashtra. The Sena is the second NDA ally after the Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) to decline support for the Bill in the upper House where the BJP lacks a majority.

“Every region has its own identity and an element of pride. That is why linguistic states were created. People of the Northeast feel the Bill (if it becomes a law) will change the demographic character of the region,” Raut added.

The controversial Bill seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from neighbouring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, if they have stayed in India for six years. 

BJP allies Mizo National Front, National People's Party, Naga Peoples' Front, National Democratic Progressive Party, Hill State People Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Front, United Democratic Party and Asom Gana Parishad are united in their protest against the Bill.

Out of 245 members in the House, along with the Opposition's 114 members, six from the JD(U), three from the Sena and one from the Naga People's Front are likely to oppose the Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp