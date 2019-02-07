Home Nation

BJP eyeing Virender Sehwag as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana?

The party had earlier tried to field Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit from Maharashtra but the actor later denied having any plans to contest the polls.

Published: 07th February 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Virender Sehwag received flak for a tweet on the lynching of a tribal in Palakkad

By Online Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering the option of roping in former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag into the party and fielding him for the Lok Sabha elections.

A leader who attended the party's core group meeting for the upcoming elections claimed that Sehwag's name had come up as a potential candidate from Haryana's Rohtak, TOI reported.

ALSO READ | BJP to field celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal for 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

A senior member has been assigned to convince the cricketer. “Party has already decided on Sehwag. It is now up to the cricketer to give his consent. The leader who has been assigned the job is quite active in NCR and Delhi politics," a party leader told TOI.

The only cricketer in the current Lok Sabha is the BJP's Kirti Azad. The former India all-rounder won from the Darbhanga constituency in Bihar for the third time in 2014. 

The party had earlier tried to field Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit from Maharashtra but the actor later denied having any plans to contest the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virender Sehwag Haryana Lok Sabha elections BJP Rohtak General Elections 2019 BJP candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp