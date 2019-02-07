BJP eyeing Virender Sehwag as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana?

By Online Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering the option of roping in former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag into the party and fielding him for the Lok Sabha elections.

A leader who attended the party's core group meeting for the upcoming elections claimed that Sehwag's name had come up as a potential candidate from Haryana's Rohtak, TOI reported.

A senior member has been assigned to convince the cricketer. “Party has already decided on Sehwag. It is now up to the cricketer to give his consent. The leader who has been assigned the job is quite active in NCR and Delhi politics," a party leader told TOI.

The only cricketer in the current Lok Sabha is the BJP's Kirti Azad. The former India all-rounder won from the Darbhanga constituency in Bihar for the third time in 2014.

The party had earlier tried to field Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit from Maharashtra but the actor later denied having any plans to contest the polls.