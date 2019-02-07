Home Nation

Corrupt will continue to fear me: Narendra Modi

In a 100-minute speech in Lok Sabha, he launched a stinging attack on the Congress, accusing its successive governments of indulging in corruption and harbouring the corrupt.

Published: 07th February 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that his government has reined in corruption to a great extent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said those who have looted the nation would continue to be scared of him.

In a 100-minute speech in Lok Sabha, he launched a stinging attack on the Congress, accusing its successive governments of indulging in corruption and harbouring the corrupt.

"I assure you, those who have looted the nation will continue to be scared of Narendra Modi," the PM said as he vowed to come down hard on those indulging in corruption and expressed confidence that his government will return to power in the coming general elections.

Referring to the Commonwealth Games of 2010, Modi said while the players were working hard to win medals for India, the event was an opportunity for a few in the Congress "to boost personal wealth".

He also said the extradition of some of the accused in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal was giving jitters to many in the opposition as "razdars' (those who keep secrets) were returning and will spill the beans.

He alleged that during the previous UPA regime, there have been instances when people availed loans from banks following phone calls from higher-ups in the government.

"The phone banking of the UPA did wonders for the friends of their leaders. Due to such favouritism, our banking system witnessed many problems," the PM said in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Referring to the action taken against thousands of NGOs who have been getting foreign funding but not utilising them properly, Modi said the NDA government has completely overhauled the process of foreign funding.

"We sought transparency in the process, but about 20,000 such organisations had to close down. Why was such money allowed to come in without accountability."

The tried to influence the decision-making process as well as judiciary," he said, and warned of action against more such entities.

He also attacked the Congress over price rise during its tenure. "Price rise and Congress are a team. When Congress comes, so does price-rise. The NDA government has worked to keep prices under check," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Congress 2010 Commonwealth Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp