Corrupt will continue to fear me: Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that his government has reined in corruption to a great extent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said those who have looted the nation would continue to be scared of him.

In a 100-minute speech in Lok Sabha, he launched a stinging attack on the Congress, accusing its successive governments of indulging in corruption and harbouring the corrupt.

"I assure you, those who have looted the nation will continue to be scared of Narendra Modi," the PM said as he vowed to come down hard on those indulging in corruption and expressed confidence that his government will return to power in the coming general elections.

Referring to the Commonwealth Games of 2010, Modi said while the players were working hard to win medals for India, the event was an opportunity for a few in the Congress "to boost personal wealth".

He also said the extradition of some of the accused in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal was giving jitters to many in the opposition as "razdars' (those who keep secrets) were returning and will spill the beans.

He alleged that during the previous UPA regime, there have been instances when people availed loans from banks following phone calls from higher-ups in the government.

"The phone banking of the UPA did wonders for the friends of their leaders. Due to such favouritism, our banking system witnessed many problems," the PM said in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Referring to the action taken against thousands of NGOs who have been getting foreign funding but not utilising them properly, Modi said the NDA government has completely overhauled the process of foreign funding.

"We sought transparency in the process, but about 20,000 such organisations had to close down. Why was such money allowed to come in without accountability."

The tried to influence the decision-making process as well as judiciary," he said, and warned of action against more such entities.

He also attacked the Congress over price rise during its tenure. "Price rise and Congress are a team. When Congress comes, so does price-rise. The NDA government has worked to keep prices under check," he said.