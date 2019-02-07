Home Nation

Crores of job created in last 4.5 years: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said in 15 months till November 2018, 1.8 crore people got enrolled in the Employees Provident Fund for the first time.

Published: 07th February 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rejecting allegations of rising unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said crores of new jobs have been created informal and unorganised sectors including transport, hotels and infrastructure.

Jobs have been created both in informal and formal sectors, he said in Lok Sabha, citing data from the provident fund and National Pension System (NPS), Income Tax filings and sale of vehicles among others.

The strong rebuttal came amid allegations of jobless growth under the Modi government. Replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address to Parliament, Modi said informal sector accounts for 85-90 per cent while the formal sector provides only 10-15 per cent employment in the country.

The Prime Minister said in 15 months till November 2018, 1.8 crore people got enrolled in the Employees Provident Fund for the first time.

Of these 64 per cent were below 28 years of age. As many as 65 lakh employees were part of NPS system in 2014 which has increased to 1.2 crore by October 2018. About 6.35 lakh new professionals have filed income tax returns in the last four year.

"Isn't this indication of job creation," the PM quipped on the repeated barbs of opposition leaders on the employment situation in the country.

Referring to the informal sector, he said, 36 lakh new large trucks/commercial vehicles, 1.5 crore passenger vehicles and 27 lakh new autos were sold.

Have those been bought for parking, he said, adding they are not included in the job data. Modi said there is no correct system of collecting job data at present and his government is trying to put one in place.

He said 1.25 crore opportunities were created in the hotel industry, 1.5 crore in tourism, besides a large number of jobs have been created by cab aggregators and through Mudra scheme.

Cab aggregators are app based but vehicles are not "driver-less," Modi said as he reeled out data on jobs created in different sectors.

He also took a jibe at previous non-BJP governments saying that in earlier times odd jobs created even in STD booths were cited in Parliament.

The government has launched several initiatives like Skill India, Stand-Up India and Digital India aimed at promoting self-employment in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Jobs Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp