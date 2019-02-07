Home Nation

Delhi HC orders 2G case accused to plant 3000 trees each in capital

The CBI, in March last year, had moved the Delhi High Court challenging a special court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday took the green route to punish some of the respondents who sought extra time to file replies on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal against their acquittal in the 2G case. Two people and three firms were asked to plant 3,000 trees each in South Delhi's ridge area, HT reported.

The CBI, in March last year, had moved the Delhi High Court challenging a special court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others. The special court had on December 21 last year acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.

Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt.Ltd., film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar in the ED case. The ED had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom Ltd promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV. 

The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012.

