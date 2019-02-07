‘Dhanush factory official was killed’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: SC Khatua, the junior works manager at Gun Carriage Factory (GCF-Jabalpur) who was found dead near the factory area on Tuesday evening, didn’t commit suicide, but was murdered, police said. A case of murder was lodged at Ghamapur police station of Jabalpur district against unidentified accused on Wednesday evening and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional SP (ASP) has been constituted to crack the case at the earliest, Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Kumar Singh said.

Khatua, aged around 45, went missing since January 17, a day after he was summoned for being quizzed by CBI in New Delhi on January 19 as part of the ongoing probe into use of Chinese parts in Dhanush howitzer artillery gun.

“On Tuesday evening, when we went to the spot where the body was found, owing to bad light it seemed that there was a strong possibility of the missing JWM having killed self. But when we visited the same spot again on Wednesday in broad day light, blood stains were found at the spot. Also, close inspection of the body revealed deep wounds on the head which seemed to have been inflicted by sharp and hard object,” the SP Jabalpur told.

Though, the autopsy report is awaited, the primary circumstantial evidence is sufficient to register a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC against unidentified accused, sources in Jabalpur police said.Sources privy to police investigations suspected that he could have been eliminated by those who feared that during his questioning by the CBI, their names could come to the fore. Many employees of the GCF have been questioned by the CBI in connection with use of Chinese parts in Dhanush howitzer artillery gun.

Summoned

On January 16, the GCF top brass got an e-mail from CBI sleuths who summoned SC Khatua to New Delhi for being questioned on January 19.