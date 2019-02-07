Home Nation

Dinkar Gupta appointed as Punjab DGP

Gupta succeeds Suresh Arora, who had been on an extension since his retirement on September 30 last year.

Published: 07th February 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dinkar Gupta, Punjab DGP

Dinkar Gupta (R) with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and outgoing DGP Suresh Arora. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Dinkar Gupta, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre was on Thursday appointed as the Director General of the Punjab Police. 

He succeeds Suresh Arora, who had been on an extension since his retirement on September 30 last year. His appointment was cleared by the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh this morning.

A decorated officer, Gupta is the senior most of the three officers, all of the same batch, to be empanelled for appointment to the top post by the UPSC earlier this week. The other two are VK Bhawara and  MK Tewari.

Gupta was currently posted as Director General of Police, Intelligence, Punjab, which involved the direct supervision of Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU).

An experienced and distinguished officer, Gupta was empanelled on April 26, 2018 for appointment to Additional Director General level post at the Centre-  one out of the twenty 1987 batch IPS officers to be so empanelled, and the only one from Punjab.  He did an eight-year stint on central deputation with the MHA, from June 2004 to July 2012, where he held many sensitive assignments, including Head of the Dignitary Protection Division of the MHA.

He had served as Senior Superintendent of Police (District Police Chief) of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts for more than seven years during the terrorist phase in Punjab. He has also served as DIG (Jalandhar Range), DIG (Ludhiana Range), DIG (Counter-Intelligence), Punjab and DIG (Intelligence), Punjab till 2004.

Among his other past assignments in the state were ADGP Administration & Community Policing (2015-17), ADGP Provisioning & Modernization (2014-2015), ADGP Law & Order (2012-2015), ADGP Security (2012-2015), ADGP Traffic (2013-2014).

Gupta was decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry (1992) and Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry (1994) for display of exceptional courage, conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty of a high order. He was also decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services by the President and the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010).

Gupta has also been a Visiting Professor (2000-01) at the George Washington University, Washington DC (USA) and American University, Washington DC, where he was invited to design and teach a course titled ‘Governments under Siege: Understanding Terrorism and Terrorists’ in January-May 2001.

In 1999, Gupta was awarded the British Chevening Gurukul Scholarship by the British Council at London School of Economics, London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinkar Gupta Punjab DGP Suresh Arora Director general of Punjab police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp