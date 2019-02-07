Dinkar Gupta appointed as Punjab DGP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Dinkar Gupta, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre was on Thursday appointed as the Director General of the Punjab Police.

He succeeds Suresh Arora, who had been on an extension since his retirement on September 30 last year. His appointment was cleared by the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh this morning.

A decorated officer, Gupta is the senior most of the three officers, all of the same batch, to be empanelled for appointment to the top post by the UPSC earlier this week. The other two are VK Bhawara and MK Tewari.

Gupta was currently posted as Director General of Police, Intelligence, Punjab, which involved the direct supervision of Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU).

An experienced and distinguished officer, Gupta was empanelled on April 26, 2018 for appointment to Additional Director General level post at the Centre- one out of the twenty 1987 batch IPS officers to be so empanelled, and the only one from Punjab. He did an eight-year stint on central deputation with the MHA, from June 2004 to July 2012, where he held many sensitive assignments, including Head of the Dignitary Protection Division of the MHA.

He had served as Senior Superintendent of Police (District Police Chief) of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts for more than seven years during the terrorist phase in Punjab. He has also served as DIG (Jalandhar Range), DIG (Ludhiana Range), DIG (Counter-Intelligence), Punjab and DIG (Intelligence), Punjab till 2004.

Among his other past assignments in the state were ADGP Administration & Community Policing (2015-17), ADGP Provisioning & Modernization (2014-2015), ADGP Law & Order (2012-2015), ADGP Security (2012-2015), ADGP Traffic (2013-2014).

Gupta was decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry (1992) and Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry (1994) for display of exceptional courage, conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty of a high order. He was also decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services by the President and the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010).

Gupta has also been a Visiting Professor (2000-01) at the George Washington University, Washington DC (USA) and American University, Washington DC, where he was invited to design and teach a course titled ‘Governments under Siege: Understanding Terrorism and Terrorists’ in January-May 2001.

In 1999, Gupta was awarded the British Chevening Gurukul Scholarship by the British Council at London School of Economics, London.