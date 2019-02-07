During Lok Sabha debate, Shiv Sena laments 'step-motherly' treatment by BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NDA ally Shiv Sena on Thursday lamented it is being given "step-motherly" treatment by senior partner BJP which has led to questions about its continuance in the alliance.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, Sena leader Anandrao Adsul chose to vent out his party's grievances against the BJP and said that while the NDA government at the Centre has done several commendable works, some mistakes have also been committed.

"It is time for introspection," he said.

He said Sena was a happier alliance partner when Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani and Bal Thackeray were at the helm of affairs.

He questioned claims of the government that note ban has benefited the economy.

Adsul, whose party is an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra also, said that farmers, small traders and labourers were the worst hit as they were deprived of much-needed cash to meet their day-to-day requirements.

Adsul said the Sena feels that it is being meted out "step motherly" treatment by the BJP which has led to speculation about his party's continuation in the alliance.

"As an NDA partner, we were happy earlier. But later we were given step-motherly treatment."

"The prime minister talks about 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'. We were with NDA, we are in NDA at least today. Can't say about tomorrow," Adsul said.

He, however, added that the BJP wants that Shiv Sena remains in the NDA in future also.