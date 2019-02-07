Film piracy will now be a penal offence   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the Cinematography Act, 1952, which makes piracy of a film a penal offence. It also approved setting up of a National Kamdhenu Commission in line with the interim budget announcement by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the nod to setting up of the National Kamdhenu Commission with the mandate that it would issue directions to states, besides framing schemes for animal stocks.

“There is 300-million bovine population in the country, which includes 33 varieties of 199 million cows and 10 million buffaloes. The Commission will work on the enrichment of the bovine animal breed,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, while briefing reporters about the Cabinet decisions.

Prasad said the Cabinet had taken a “historic” decision to make piracy of films a penal offence that would invite a jail term of three years and a fine of `10 lakh.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has, meanwhile, approved a proposal to establish 10,000 rural agricultural markets at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore for which the NABARD would be the coordinating agency.