Have a habit of standing up in a flight even when seatbelt sign is on? Indigo really wants to know why
Published: 07th February 2019 01:27 PM | Last Updated: 07th February 2019 02:35 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: These days, brands go an extra mile to engage with customers. While it’s not unusual for brands to interact with users on social media, we rarely see them sharing a meme to engage with their followers. But that’s exactly what Indigo airline did.
Indigo found an innovative way of asking passengers why they stand up even when the seat belt sign is on, using a ‘We really really really’ meme.
want to know why people stand up even when the seatbelt sign is on