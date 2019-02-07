I am lucky enough to have survived MeToo: Shatrughan Sinha

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Vetern bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that he considers himself fortunate that his name hasn't come up in the #MeToo movement.

While speaking at the launch of debutant author Dhruv Somani’s A Touch of Evil the veteren actor said nowadays behind the fall of a successfull man also there is a woman.

The actor thanked his wife and said, "I really call myself fortunate that in today’s times, despite everything that I have done, my name hasn’t come out in the #MeToo movement. Hence, I listen to my wife and often take her as a shield with me so that even if there’s nothing, I can show, ‘I am happily married, my life is good."

The actor's wife looked embarrassed as the actor said he was lucky to have survived the MeToostorm.

The actor while imploring the famous quote of Behind every successful man there is a woman said, “Today is the time of #MeToo, and there shouldn’t be any shame or hesitation to say that behind a successful man’s fall is a woman. Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I have seen in this movement,” Shatrughan Sinha said as many in the audience laughed.

On a question by audience regarding his comments on the MeToo movement, he asked to take to comments in a plain sense of humor and lauded the courage of all the women who stood up against harassment at work place by powerfel men.

In October last year actress Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusitions against actor actor Nana Patekar had started a strom of work palce harassment complaints on social media. Many famous personalities from across the film industry were named and shamed on Twitter and Facebook. Taking the cognizance of National Commission of Women had asked the women to take the leagal course and get the justice and not to stop at social media.

