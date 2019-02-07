Home Nation

Institute of Aerospace Medicine in talks with ISRO to provide medical support to Gaganyaan

IAM, which conducts MD programs in aerospace medicine, is the only institute in India and South East Asia which conducts research in aerospace medicine.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-2, ISRO

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

PUNE: The Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), a centre of the Indian Air Force, is in talks with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to provide medical support to crew members of Gaganyaan, India's maiden manned space mission.

ISRO plans to send a three-member crew to space for seven days by 2022 under the Gaganyaan programme.

"ISRO has contacted us to collaborate with IAM which conducts research in aerospace medicine and trains airmen and pilots," said Bipin Puri, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

Bengaluru-based IAM is affiliated to the AFMS.

"Since the infrastructure such as simulators at IAM is one of the best in the country, ISRO wants to join hands with IAM to train the crew members of Gaganyaan mission," he said.

Puri was talking to reporters on the sidelines of 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference here.

Air Marshal Rajvir Singh, Director General, Medical Services (AIR) said the challenge of providing life support in space is very complex.

"The complexities of life support in space are enormous. And IAM is the only centre in the country to contribute in this direction. We are currently in discussion with ISRO to provide full spectrum of life support to the crew members of the space mission," he said.

IAM, which conducts MD programs in aerospace medicine, is the only institute in India and South East Asia which conducts research in aerospace medicine, he said.

"We also conduct programs for pilots and airmen to improve their effectiveness in the cockpit," he added.

As per the IAM website, the institute, earlier called Institute of Aviation Medicine, had provided medical support to the Indo-Soviet Manned Space Flight programme in 1980s.

Puri, meanwhile, also informed that the AFMS is going to start a three-year MD program in marine medicine for doctors deployed on ships and submarines.

"The reason is that Indian Navy is spreading its footprints by going everywhere, and since maritime rules are different, the challenges faced by the members related to health on ships and submarines are also different," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Institute of Aerospace Medicine Gaganyaan ISRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp