Is it crime to contest elections, Patidar leader Hardik Patel asks in online poll

During the Patidar quota agitation, Hardik had stated time and again that he would not contest elections.

Published: 07th February 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A day after he expressed desire to contest the coming Lok Sabha election, Patidar leader Hardik Patel Thursday launched an online poll, asking people if it is a "crime" to enter electoral politics.

"I expect a true answer to a question, though I am yet to decide (whether) to fight elections, but is it a crime to fight polls for farmers and youth?" he asked in a Facebook poll.

The social media site offers users the facility to create opinion polls.

By 5 pm, 12,700 people had responded, 69 per cent of them saying contesting polls is not a crime.

On Wednesday, Hardik had said he wanted to fight Lok Sabha elections but was yet to decide if he will enter the electoral fray by joining any party.

According to Congress sources, the party has offered him Lok Sabha ticket from Mehasana or Amreli.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi had welcomed Hardik's statement Wednesday.

"He is the product of an agitation. Congress welcomes his desire to fight polls. It is upto him to fight as independent or join the party," Doshi said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Hardik's announcement showed he was a stooge of the Congress.

"He was supported by the Congress all through his agitation. His mask has now come off," said BJP leader and former Gujarat minister Vallabh Vaghasiya.

TAGS
Hardik Patel Lok Sabha Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

