Kawal Jat youths murder: Muzaffarnagar district court convicts all seven accused

The two youths, Sachin Singh and Gaurav Singh, were murdered allegedly following a brawl that started after their two-wheeler collided with the bike of locals.

Published: 07th February 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lucknow: The district court of Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday held all the seven accused guilty of murdering two Jat youths in Kawal village which had led to the worst ever communal flare-up in Muzaffarnagar six years ago in 2013. The court said the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday

The two youths, Sachin Singh and Gaurav Singh, were murdered allegedly following a brawl that started after their two-wheeler collided with the bike of locals. Accused Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Iqbal were convicted by Additional district and sessions judge Himashu Bhatnagar for killing the two jat young cousins on August 27, 2013, and rioting, said district prosecution, counsel Rajiv Sharma.

According to the first information report, the two youths under Jansath police station area were battered to death by five of the men.

The court convicted all the seven accused after examining 10 prosecution witnesses and six in their defence. Of the seven accused, five were in prison since the last five years, while two were out on
bail.

The two other accused, Afzal and Iqbal, however, were summoned by the court later under provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Code when the evidence of their complicity in the killings emerged during the trial.

The incident had allegedly taken place on August 27, 2013, after Sachin and Gaurav’s two-wheeler collided with the bike of one Shahnawaz. Another local was also present at the spot. The fracas which started with a brawl snowballed into the murder of the two cousins. Later on, Shahnawaz was also killed.

Gaurav’s father, Ravindra Singh, had lodged a complaint with the Jansath police station. Shahnawaz’s father, Salim, had also filed a cross FIR the deceased youths and five of their family members.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a final report in the case related to Shahnawaz, while the chargesheet in Sachin and Gaurav’s murder was filed by investigating officer Sampoornand Tiwari.

Post-Kawal incident, communal harmony in the region was disturbed and allegedly led to a major conflagration between the two communities in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli that had claimed more than 65 lives and led to the exodus of over 50,000 people. As per official figures, given by prosecution counsel Sharma, over 6,000 cases were lodged following the riots and 1,480 accused were arrested for their alleged roles in the riots.

A special investigation team, which probed the cases, had filed charge sheets in 175 cases. Fifty-six of them involving 430 accused resulted in acquittal. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath government recommended withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against more than 100 individuals who were charged with violence and rioting in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar conflagration.

The cases included charges of dacoity, use of fire and explosive substances and defiling places of worship and outraging religious sentiments. The UP government gave the sanctions to withdraw the cases on January 10 and the note was sent on January 29.

The letter sent to the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate last week said: “As many as 38 cases should be withdrawn against those individuals who were charged during the Muzaffarnagar riots that took place in 2013.” However, cases registered against the MLAs were not withdrawn.

