Kawal youths killing: One of seven accused convicted via video conferencing 

Muzammil appeared before the court from the Bulandshahr district jail through video conferencing, according to government lawyer Anjum Khan.

Published: 07th February 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: One of the seven persons found guilty of killing two youths in an attack which is said to have triggered the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots appeared before a court here through video conferencing.

Over 60 people were killed in the riots that followed the killing of the youths in Kawal village.

The court on Wednesday held the seven men guilty of killing Gaurav and Sachin.

READ | Kawal Jat youths murder: Muzaffarnagar district court convicts all seven accused

Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Ikbal were convicted for killing the youths on August 27, 2013 and rioting by an additional district and sessions judge, District Prosecution Counsel Rajiv Sharma had said on Wednesday.

He said Muzammil could not be brought to the court as he did not get security.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday.

Muzaffarnagar riots

