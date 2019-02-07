Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mamata Banerjee advocates new industry policy if government at Centre changes

Claiming that the perception of the state had changed after 34 years of "misrule" of the Left Front, the Trinamool Congress chief said there were no working days lost now.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Thursday a new industrial policy would be formulated if there was a change in the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

"After the change in the government after elections, there will be a new industrial policy. Many industrialists left India. I urge them to come back and invest in the country," Banerjee said at the fifth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit that began at New Town near Kolkata on Thursday.

Claiming that the perception of the state had changed after 34 years of "misrule" of the Left Front, the Trinamool Congress chief said there were no working days lost now.

There are availability of talented and skilled workers, land map and land-use policy, and policies for the IT, textiles, tea gardens, micro, small and medium enterprises, and big businesses in the state, the chief minister said.

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal and many others were present at the business summit.

There was, however, no representation from the Centre at the meet.

Banerjee said the state had reported a revenue surplus and its tax revenue collection had doubled.

Bengal is the place where there is unity in diversity, and people of all religion, origin, are present without any discrimination, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp