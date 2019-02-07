Home Nation

Makkal Needhi Maiam to face Lok Sabha polls by itself: Kamal Haasan

Haasan had earlier announced that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with like-minded parties.

Published: 07th February 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Thursday said his Makkal Needhi Maiam would contest all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu on its own in the coming Lok Sabha polls, indicating a shift in its policy to forge alliances.

"We are trying to serve good for the people with clean hands. We are trying to keep our hands clean by not allying with any of the Dravidian parties," the 64-year-old Haasan told reporters here.

Asked whether his party would contest all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry, he said, "yes, we have taken such a decision".

Haasan had earlier announced that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with like-minded parties.

To a query on his two-day meeting with the district assembly constituency and area in-charges in Pollachi near Coimbatore, he said discussions centred around the areas that need to be focused ahead of the polls.

Amid fanfare, Kamal Haasan had in February last year launched his political party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp