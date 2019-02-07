Makkal Needhi Maiam to face Lok Sabha polls by itself: Kamal Haasan

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Thursday said his Makkal Needhi Maiam would contest all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu on its own in the coming Lok Sabha polls, indicating a shift in its policy to forge alliances.

"We are trying to serve good for the people with clean hands. We are trying to keep our hands clean by not allying with any of the Dravidian parties," the 64-year-old Haasan told reporters here.

Asked whether his party would contest all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry, he said, "yes, we have taken such a decision".

Haasan had earlier announced that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with like-minded parties.

To a query on his two-day meeting with the district assembly constituency and area in-charges in Pollachi near Coimbatore, he said discussions centred around the areas that need to be focused ahead of the polls.

Amid fanfare, Kamal Haasan had in February last year launched his political party.