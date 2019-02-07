Home Nation

Mehbooba can’t be taken seriously: J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik

PDP spokesman Rafiq A Mir said the governor was exceeding his jurisdiction by commenting on issuing defamatory statements against a party. 

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dismissed former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s demand for action against an Army officer for allegedly beating a youth in south Kashmir, saying she does not need to be taken seriously as her party is disintegrating.
“I stand by security forces. They’ve been given directions not to commit excesses. Wherever we come to know that excesses have taken place, we shift the policemen and conduct a probe,” Malik said.

Referring to Mehbooba’s demand, he said, “We shouldn’t take her statements seriously. Mehbooba has got a problem. It is election time and her party is breaking and is in bad shape. She had come to power through these anti-India statements.”

Reacting to Malik’s comments, Mehbooba tweeted, “Instead of taking cognizance of the brutality the young boy has been subjected to, and ordering action against the culprits, the governor is talking politics instead. Saddened to see the constitutional authorities taking sides so brazenly (sic.).”

