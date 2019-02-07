MHA drive to fill 76,578 vacancies in five CAPFs, Assam Rifles on

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The acute shortage of personnel being faced by paramilitary forces is likely to be resolved soon as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a massive recruitment drive to fill 76,578 vacancies in the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. Out of the total vacancies, 54,953 vacancies are for the post of constable (general duty), the recruitment for these posts is expected to be completed by March 11, according to ministry officials.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct a computer-based written examination for a month, from February 11 to March 11.Out of 54,953 vacancies, most of the unfilled vacancies are in the country’s largest paramilitary force - Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The force that is at the forefront of Naxal-led violence in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and is fighting militants up in Kashmir as well, 21,566 vacancies remain unfilled against the sanctioned strength of 3,24,093.

Following CRPF closely is the Border Security Force, which has a sanctioned strength of 263931, where there are 16,984 vacancies for constables (GD). BSF is the force that is facing the brunt of Pakistani shelling and violence from smugglers in our border with Bangladesh. In Sashastra Seema Bal, which has a sanctioned strength of 99212 personnel, 8,546 constables are required.

The ITBP, which is posted in several inhospitable conditions in areas bordering China, has 4,126 vacancies for constables against a sanctioned strength of 89,438 personnel. Assam Rifles has 3,076 such vacancies. Whereas the CISF also has thousands of vacancies for the post against its sanctioned strength of 1,55,254 personnel.

More chances for promotions

In addition, 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman/ministerial/medical/paramedical/communication/engineering etc, and these are also being filled by the CAPFs. There are 1,073 vacancies in CAPFs at the level of sub-inspector (general duty). At the level of assistant commandant (general duty), there exist 466 vacancies for which direct recruitment is being made through the Union Public Service Commission.