Modi's reply demolishes false narrative, slogans of Opposition: Jaitley

In a series of tweet, Jaitley said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Parliament is a "Report Card" of the Government's five year performance.

Published: 07th February 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday threw a challenge to opposition parties, including Congress, to counter the data in the Prime Minister's speech, saying his reply demolished false narrative and slogans.

"Will the Congress and other Opposition leader's reply to the data in the PM's speech or only resort to slogans and falsehood. Truth has an inherent strength. It demolishes a false narrative easily. This is what the PM did today," Jaitley said.

In his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address, the Prime Minister also hit back at the Congress over the Rafale issue, which has been repeatedly raised by its chief Rahul Gandhi, as he alleged that the Congress did not want the Indian Air Force to be strong and asked "which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully".

Modi also alleged that those who imposed Emergency, "bullied" the judiciary and insulted the Army were accusing him of destroying institutions.

