Home Nation

Nagas' to seek divine intervention to resolve vexed political issue

The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum has appealed to churches, cutting across denominations, to organise a special prayer this Sunday for early solution to the vexed problem.
 

Published: 07th February 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After the Centre failed to resolve Nagaland’s protracted “political problem” vis-à-vis insurgency issue in years, the Nagas are now turning to God to seek divine intervention.

The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum has appealed to churches, cutting across denominations, to organise a special prayer this Sunday for early solution to the vexed problem.

The Forum wants the churches to pray that “God grant His wisdom and direction to the leaders of both Government of India and Naga national political groups (Naga rebel groups)”. It wants the issue to be resolved before upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“It has become the attitude of Government of India to sideline the issues arising from Nagaland and this time around, it has become very clear that they instigate a non-issue to cover up and drag the issue at hand. These are things that we must commit to God so that with the prayer of believers, God will intervene,” a statement issued by the Forum reads.

The non-issue here is ostensibly Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which the Centre wants to pass in Parliament to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants belonging to six persecuted non-Muslim communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Forum described as “political rhetoric” the Centre’s recognition of the “historical and political uniqueness of Nagas” and the promise to resolve the issue soon. Stating that the patience of Nagas has been tested over and over again, it warned that the delay tactics could evolve into “another long-range problem if it is not dealt with all seriousness”. 

The Naga insurgency problem dates back to 1950s when the Naga National Council (NNC) had first spearheaded a separatist movement under the leadership of AZ Phizo. After years of consultations, they signed the Shillong Accord of 1975 with the Central government. It was the rebels’ acceptance of the supremacy of Indian Constitution without condition and renouncement of their demand for secession of Nagaland from India. However, a section of NNC leaders, who viewed it as the Nagas’ meek surrender to India, broke away and formed a splinter group called National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN. Over the past four decades, the outfit suffered multiple splits.

The Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN, called NSCN-IM, has been engaged in peace negotiations with the Centre since 1997. At least six other groups came aboard in past three years. However, the cherished settlement of the issue continues to elude both Nagas and Centre.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland Nagas Divine intervention

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp