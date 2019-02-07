Nehru makes a comeback to textbooks in Kamal Nath's Madhya Pradesh

By Online Desk

In a first attempt to undo the 'saffronisation of textbooks' the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has brought back Jawaharlal Nehru into the school curriculum.

According to a report published in The Print, the state government has formed a three-member panel to investigate into the complaints about the university promoting a particular ideology through its syllabus and other academic activities.

The changes which were brought under the BJP regime are being reviewed. This includes the study of the mythical sage Narad “as a communicator”.

According to the report, one Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication has been accused of series of wrongdoings including wasting of government funds for 'saffronisation.

This is not the first occasion where a BJP-ruled state is being accused of tampering with the history by the inclusion of controversial right-wing leaders for their ''çontribution'' to India's independence movement. The BJP either completely dropped important historical figures or gave them less than deserved space to establish the saffron party's prominence.

In 2017, the Rajasthan Government sparked controversy too when the 10th standard textbook described the Hindu Mahasabha founder Vinayak Damodar Savarkar popularly known as 'Veer Savarkar' as a revolutionary and patriot. On the other hand, Mahatma Gandhi found very little space. In 2018, the Goa government too replaced Jawaharlal Nehru with Veer Savarkar.