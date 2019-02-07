NIA files chargesheet against two accused in connection with Abu Dhabi ISIS module

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA filed a fresh chargesheet against two accused on Thursday in connection with its probe in the Abu Dhabi ISIS module case, the agency said.

"The chargesheet was filed before a special court here against Mohammad Abdullah Basith and Mohammad Abdul Qhadeer," a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said adding that the supplementary chargesheet was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Both the accused are in jail at present.

According to the spokesperson, Basith, a resident of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, was continuously making efforts to propagate the ideology of the ISIS in India, for which he had entered into a conspiracy with the handlers of the global terror group and his associates. "He and his associates were involved in identifying, motivating, radicalising gullible Muslim youngsters to join hands with him in the conspiracy," the spokesperson said.

He also added that Qhadeer, who was also a resident of the same area in Hyderabad, came under the influence of Basith because of their common intention to propagate the ISIS ideology in India, for which he had actively started meeting the other gang members. "The recovery of explosive substances from his possession establishes his intention to fabricate an improvised explosive device (IED)," he said.

The NIA had registered a case to probe this module in 2016.