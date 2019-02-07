Home Nation

Railways demands Rs 16.4 crore dues for running cut-price canteens at Parliament House

The letter sought subsidy and installation fees for the operation of four canteens which served chapatis at just Rs 2 and dal at Rs 5 for the financial year 2017-18

By PTI

Northern Railway has demanded payment of the outstanding amount of Rs 16.43 crore from the Lok Sabha Secretariat for running four canteens in Parliament House, an RTI application has revealed. This amount has been sought as a subsidy and installation fee in lieu of the expenses incurred over various items including food.

RTI activist Chandrasekhar Gaur of Nimach in Madhya Pradesh told PTI on Thursday that Northern Railway provided him with a copy of its letter sent to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on July 3, 2018, in which Parliament House, Parliament House Annexe, Parliament House reception and Parliament House Library were asked to pay the outstanding amount in connection with the operating expenses of the catering units.

The letter requested subsidy and installation fees amounting to Rs. 16,43,90,598 for the operation of the four canteens which served chapatis at just Rs 2 and dal at Rs 5 for the financial year 2017-18.

Under RTI, Gaur has been provided with a copy of the other departmental letters of Northern Railway dated January 16, 2019, which show that it has not received the payment since the financial year 2017-18 till January 16, 2019, for the operation of four catering units in the Parliament House Complex.

In response to Gaur's RTI, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the subsidy claim sent by the Northern Railway Catering Unit has been sent to the Finance Ministry for testing and revision.

