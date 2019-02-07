Home Nation

NSSO still processing July-December 2018 unemployment data: Sadananda Gowda

As the opposition in Lok Sabha raised the issue of the NSC survey on unemployment, Gowda said it is a periodic labour force survey of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

Published: 07th February 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minister for Statistics Sadananda Gowda on Thursday told Lok Sabha that the NSSO is still processing quarterly data from July-December 2018 on unemployment, as the opposition attacked the NDA government alleging that it was trying to hide the NSC survey.

Terming as "fake" a report cited by some members that unemployment rate touched 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the highest since 1972-73, Gowda said the final data is always brought out by the Government and the National Statistics Commission (NSC) only guides it in conducting the survey.

As the opposition in Lok Sabha raised the issue of the NSC survey on unemployment, Gowda said it is a periodic labour force survey of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

"The sample for urban labour force data has to be collected quarterly, while for rural yearly for the period July 2017-December 2018. We are in the process of collecting and processing quarterly data for July-September and October- December 2018," Gowda said.

A controversy erupted after two members of the NSC -- P C Mohanan and J V Meenakshi-- resigned amid the government holding back the release of its unemployment survey.

NSC is the apex advisory body on statistical matters.

Mohanan was serving as chairman of NSC.

"NSC is an autonomous institution. They guide us in doing surveys. Bringing out the final data is the responsibility of the government. We are still collecting data," Gowda said.

He said the Ministry has not yet come out with any report.

"What you are citing is a fake report," Gowda said. Mohammad Salem (CPM) said at a time when the government is talking about digital village, it is saying that it does not have data."

"They are being arrogant, but not revealing data," Salem said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Statistics Commission National Sample Survey Office Unemployment Data Sadananda Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp