Home Nation

‘Political parties abusing WhatsApp, preventive measures taken’

The messaging app has been trying to making the parties understand that such misuse will lead to the banning of such accounts.

Published: 07th February 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent the misuse of its platform in the world’s biggest election, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp said it is taking measures to fight bulk messaging and coordinated abuse on its platform.

It has been observed that political parties in India have been abusing the platform ahead of the general election.

Declining to name the parties or give the exact nature of the alleged misuse, a senior executive at Whatsapp said that there is concern that party workers could abuse the platform by using automated tools for mass messaging, or spread false news to sway voters.

WhatsApp on Wednesday also released a white paper in which it mentioned product changes and working with partners across civil society to address the harmful consequences of misinformation.

On educating political parties, WhatsApp said it facilitated political party trainings in the five Indian states with elections in 2018. The training emphasised that sending messages to users without their permission can lead to their accounts being banned.

“We will expand this effort and work with the Election Commission of India in the lead up to the national election in 2019,” it said.

Further, WhatsApp said that it has started support for fact checking, where is users looking for help can message can message fact checking organizations such as Boom Live and Alt News.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp WhatsApp political misuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp