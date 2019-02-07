Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi attends her first official meeting, discusses Lok Sabha polls strategy with brother Rahul

At the meeting, Priyanka was seated next to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also took charge on Wednesday as AICC general secretary in-charge UP West.

All India Congress Committee AICC General Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia during the Congress General Secretaries meet in New Delhi Thursday Feb. 07 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday discussed the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls with AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states at a meeting here that was attended by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The spotlight at the meeting was on Priyanka Gandhi, who took charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East on Wednesday, as she arrived at the party headquarters and headed straight for the meeting.

Sources said the party's overall strategy for the Lok Sabha polls and booth-level organisation were discussed during the meet.

At the meeting, Priyanka was seated next to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also took charge on Wednesday as AICC general secretary in-charge UP West.

Priyanka Gandhi has been allotted an office adjacent to that of her brother's at the party headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.

