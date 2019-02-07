Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit Lucknow with Rahul, Jyotiraditya on Monday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will accompany her on the February 11 visit to the state capital.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After taking over as Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to Lucknow on February 11 to thrash out her party’s
course of action for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per the UP Congress sources, Priyanka would be accompanied by her brother and All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Rahul Gandhi and her counterpart for western UP Jyotiraditya Scindia to Lucknow.

ALSO READ: 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence for 'mission UP'The top Congress leadership is likely to be in the state capital from February 11 to 14 to hold meetings with the state Congress leaders to have the pulse of the ground and also draw the party’s roadmap for upcoming polls. “Even the rallies and tours across the state will also be formalised during the stay of the high command,” said a leader.

“In fact, as per the plans, Priynakaji and Jotriadtiya ji are likely to spend four days every week at the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here to monitor poll preparations,” said a  senior Congress leader.

According to officials, the UPCC headquarters of the state was refurbished and it was in the final stage of preparations to welcome the newly-appointed general secretaries. As per the party sources, after arriving in Lucknow, all the three leaders are likely to hold a roadshow from Chadhary Charan Singh airport to UPPC office in the heart of the city.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi gets room at AICC next to Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the UPCC is preparing to give Priyanka a grand welcome who will be on her first visit to state and the UPCC headquarters after her appointment as AICC general secretary (east UP).

A number of rooms of the UPCC headquarters have been revamped. A media hall will be inaugurated by Priyanka who may occupy the room next to the room UPCC Chief Raj Babbar’s on the first floor to hold meetings with party leaders.

