Rahul Gandhi’s February 8 Bhopal rally: Ex-BJP leader may join Congress

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The February 8 farmers rally in Bhopal, which will be addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, may come as a bolt from the blue for the BJP.

Dr Ramkrishna Kusmaria ‘Babaji’, an old BJP warhorse who was expelled from the party in November 2018 for contesting as a rebel candidate from Bundelkhand’s Damoh district, could join the Congress at the rally in Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan.

A senior Congress leader in Bhopal confirmed that Kusmaria is likely to join the Congress on February 8.

If he joins the Congress, it will be a major setback to the BJP ahead of the general elections.

Kusmaria, who was a minister in the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, had last won assembly polls from Pathariya seat in 2008. He was a front-runner for BJP ticket from Pathariya and had also staked his claim for the ticket from Damoh, but was denied nomination from both seats.

Irked over being denied a ticket, Kusmaria contested the polls from both seats and was expelled from the party.

A powerful Kurmi (a strong OBC community), Kusmaria is believed to have spoken to MP Congress top brass and if sources close to the ex-BJP veteran are to be believed, then he has been offered Congress ticket from Damoh Lok Sabha seat, which is presently represented by BJP’s firebrand Lodhi leader and ex-Union minister Prahlad Patel.