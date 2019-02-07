Home Nation

State-run e-commerce firm MSTC to be first PSU to go public in 2019

The Kolkata-based company is engaged in providing e-commerce related services across diversified industry segments offering e-auctions or e-sale and development of customised solutions.

Published: 07th February 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Steel sector trading firm MSTC Limited, a mini ratna under the Ministry of Steel, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 31 for an initial public offering (IPO) and is set to become the first PSU to take the IPO route in 2019. The government aims to dilute its stake in the company by selling 1.76 crore equity shares, representing 25 per cent of total paid-up equity, through offer for sale. 

The Kolkata-based company is engaged in providing e-commerce related services across diversified industry segments offering e-auctions or e-sale and development of customised solutions. It is also a major player in the trading of bulk raw material. For MSTC, trading and e-commerce activities from government and government-controlled entities comprise 90 per cent of revenues.

To explore new opportunities, the company has laid down a plan to expand customer base and diversify into the B2C segment by creating a platform for retail players. “We are considering onboarding private sector clients and improve the mix of both government and private clients. We intend to offer the solutions which we have developed for our PSU clients to other companies in the private sector,” MSTC said.

Recently, MSTC developed an online price discovery platform for the export and import activities of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. “One of the main problems faced by these petroleum companies is the lack of a well-functioning, market-determined price discovery system. Our online platform serves to remedy this and the modules are the first of their kind in India. Given the success of this module with one of the leading petroleum companies, we will market this solution to other petroleum companies,” the company said. It also gearing up to take up e-commerce enabled trading business. 

Online trading biz
MSTC is also planning to take up the e-commerce enabled trading business. “This will be a less risky business... and provide for better price discovery, transparent transactions and global reach,” it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp