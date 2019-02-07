Home Nation

UP Board exams: CM Yogi wishes luck to over 58 lakh students

As many as 31, 95, 603 students will take the high school examinations which will go on till February 28, while 26, 11, 319 students will sit for the intermediate exams which conclude on March 2.

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday wished luck to over 58 lakh students appearing for the high school and intermediate exams in the state this year.

As many as 31, 95, 603 students will take the high school examinations which will go on till February 28, while 26, 11, 319 students will sit for the intermediate exams which conclude on March 2. Both the exams begin today.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday morning conducted a surprise inspection at Navyug Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajendra Nagar here.

A total of 8,354 examination centres have been set up across the state for the exams out of which 1,314 centres have been identified as sensitive while 448 centres have been declared as highly sensitive, officials said.

