UP budget focus on development, beautification of Ayodhya, Varanasi, religious sites

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The 2019-20 Uttar Pradesh Budget stressed on development and beautification of religious places, including those in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Allahabad.

The budget was presented in the state assembly by Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

The Yogi Adityanath government in the budget has proposed Rs 207 crore for expansion and beautification of the road from the Ganga bank to the Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and Rs 101 crore for the integrated development of major tourist places in Ayodhya.

In his budget speech, the Agarwal said the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board has been set up to ensure implementation of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Expansion Scheme in Varanasi.

While Rs.8.38 crore has been proposed to get an auditorium constructed between Mathura and Vrindavan, a provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for the construction of boundary walls around public Ramleela grounds.

Provision of Rs 1 crore has been made to strengthen the Vrindavan Shodh Sansthan and Rs 125 crore for infrastructure facilities in Uttar Pradesh's Brij Tirtha.

In the budget, a provision of Rs 70 crore for implementation of Tourism Policy- 2018 and Rs 50 crore for Pro-Poor Tourism has been made.

Besides, a budgetary provision of Rs 16 crore has been made to setup the Vaidik Vigyan Kendra at the Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi, according to budget documents.

It is proposed to strengthen Lahartara Talab, Kabir Sthal and Seergovardhanpur, the birth place of Guru Ravidas in Varanasi.

It is also proposed to develop Rishi Bhardwaj Ashram and Shringverpur Dham in Allahabad and Rs 27 crore has been proposed for the integrated development of major tourist places in Garh Mukteshwar.

Moreover, the government has proposed in the budget to ensure development of Vindhyachal and Naimisharanya; and Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa under the Buddhist Circuit.

Development Shakumbhari Devi and Shukratal; Tulsi Peeth in Rajapur, Chitrakoot; Maharaja Suheldeo site and Chittaura Lake in Bahraich; and Bijli Pasi Qila in Lucknow are also in focus in the budget.

For minority welfare, a provision of Rs 942 crore under the Scholarship Scheme for students belonging to minority communities has been made and Rs 459 crore proposed for modernisation of Arabi-Farsi Madarsas.

The budget proposes Rs.100 crorefor development of cremation grounds in rural areas of the state.