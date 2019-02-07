Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh budget: Opposition rejects Yogi budget as ‘deception’

'The budget has neither the vision nor development orientation, it lacks insight into health and security. This budget is not even worth of being called an election budget.'

Published: 07th February 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The belligerent opposition rejected the Uttar Pradesh budget 2019-20 as nothing but another ‘deception’ here on Thursday. Leading the opposition onslaught on state government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that budget -2019-20 presented by state finance minister Rajesh Agarwal was nothing but a bundle of false promises.

“The budget has neither the vision nor development orientation, it lacks insight into health and security. This budget is not even worth of being called an election budget,” said the SP chief.

He added that the budget presented by the Yogi government was a betrayal of the people in the name of 'Sabka Saath sabka vikas' as it had nothing for the welfare of the minorities.  He even called the allocations for cow protection insufficient.  “The government has doled out 450 crores for cows, which means that one village gets only 42,000 rupees,” he said.

He slammed the state government over cess levied on excise department as an attempt to “encourage consumption of liquor” in order to use the money for the welfare of cows.

“There is nothing new in the budget,” Akhilesh said, adding that his government had developed more religious places and town areas than the incumbent. He added that there was nothing in it for the farmers, traders and for checking the rising unemployment.

Demanding a CBI enquiry into the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and the toilets constructed under Swatch Bharat Mission, Akhilesh claimed that there were “serious discrepancies” as more than one house and toilet exists under one person’s name.

On the other, Akhilesh ally and BSP chief Mayawati took to Twitter to condemn the UP government’s budget. “No matter how tempting the budget might appear, in reality, what matters for the people is developmentally palpable on the ground, law and order situation and crime prevention,” tweeted the BSP supremo.

Besides the SP and the BSP, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) also expressed its disappointment for “not meeting the expectations of the poor and the farmers”. Congress state chief Raj Babbar claimed that the budget would neither generate employment opportunities nor did it have any ray of hope for the farmers.

“Provision of meagre Rs 10 crore for MSME is like an insult to unemployed youth,” said the UPCC chief. He added the amount allocated to the schemes were meagre and the state government did not have the intent to fulfil the promises it made to the people of the state during last assembly polls.

Meanwhile, RLD state chief Masood Ahmad said:  “How will the income of the farmer be doubled, when the crops are being destroyed by stray cattle.”

TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Rajesh Agarwal Uttar Pradesh budget

