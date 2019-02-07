Home Nation

Vadra solidarity on Priyanka's first day as AICC general secretary

The questions revolved around his London assets and properties, specifically the purchase of a property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth £1.9 mn.

Published: 07th February 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with husband Robert Vadra outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office, in New Delhi on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Amit Agnihotri and Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shortly before she took charge as AICC general secretary in charge of UP (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accompanied her embattled husband Robert Vadra up to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office, sending a clear message of family solidarity. The ED had summoned Robert in connection with a money laundering case

“What’s the message?...he is my husband. I support my family,” Priyanka said after she dropped him outside the ED office at Jamnagar House here.

On her way back, Priyanka surprised observers by reaching the Congress headquarters and taking formal charge of the UP responsibility. For, she was expected to do so on Thursday, when she was slated to also attend a meeting of all general secretaries and state in charges to discuss strategy for the coming Lok Sabha elections. Party president Rahul Gandhi will chair the meet.

Priyanka spent around 45 minutes in her office - right next Rahul’s - and interacted with a few functionaries. 

Party insiders claimed they had factored in a political ‘witch-hunt’ against Robert. They recalled how Priyanka had come out in his defence when he was targeted by the BJP in 2014 at a time when the Congress was fumbling for a response.

After leaving the AICC office, Priyanka continued her parleys with Rahul and select senior leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, who assumed charge as AICC general secretary of UP (West). They discussed her launch in Lucknow on February 10 or 11 and the configuration of the new teams to assist them in the state.

A team of three ED officials questioned Robert for around six hours over alleged possession of illegal foreign assets. The questions revolved around his London assets and properties, specifically the purchase of a property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth £1.9 mn.

Six-hour grilling on money laundering

  • ED team grills Robert Vadra for six hours, asks him about 12 questions
  • Most of them revolve around his London assets, specially a property at 12, Bryanston Sq worth £1.9 mn
    • Robert denies having any connection with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
  • ED records his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and examines documents related to his income tax
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Enforcement Directorate London property

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp