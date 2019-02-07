Yogi Adityanath raises Ayodhya Ram temple pitch in Bihar’s Muslim-dominated eastern region

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath told BJP workers in Bihar’s Muslim-dominated eastern region on Thursday that the Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya and that “there is no confusion in it,” prompting the Opposition RJD and Congress to accuse BJP of using the temple issue for votes.

Addressing nearly 20,000 BJP workers who came from four districts – Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea and Katihar – Adityanath urged them to ensure that the BJP-led NDA registers a “100 per cent victory” in the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya where Lord Ram is present. There is no confusion in it,” said Adityanath at the BJP rally at Rangbhumi Maidan in Purnea amid cheers from the audience.

He extolled the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the confidence of India’s armed forces. “Today neither Chinese nor Pakistani soldiers dare enter Indian territory and kill Indian soldiers. If Pakistan kills one Indian soldier, ten Pakistani soldiers will be killed in retaliation. Such courage can be displayed only by Modi, not by those who talk about ripping India into pieces,” he said.

Calling on BJP workers from Bihar to visit Uttar Pradesh, he said: “I have also changed the names of the places (in UP). Earlier people were going to Allahabad; now they will go to Prayagraj. Earlier you were going to Faizabad Junction, but now you will go to Ayodhya”. The audience applauded him by clapping.

“You must remember how Bihar faced a big crisis over its identity during Lalu’s regime. But during Nitish Kumar’s rule, every Bihari has been proudly saying that he is from Bihar,” he said, urging booth-level workers of BJP to ensure the maximum possible voting for NDA candidates.

Adityanath attacked Congress and its allies, saying they were not interested in the country’s development and fulfilling the people’s aspirations. He, however, made no reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Purnea is just a few kilometers off the Bihar-West Bengal border.

BJP leaders said Adityanath’s pep talk to party workers in the eastern region would help improve the party’s performance in the coming polls. BJP had lost all the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Bihar in the 2014 polls.

“By speaking about Ram temple construction when the matter is with the apex court, Adityanath and BJP are trying to polarise voters. BJP must stop such tactics,” said RJD leader Bhai Birendra.