Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath raises Ayodhya Ram temple pitch in Bihar’s Muslim-dominated eastern region

'The Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya where Lord Ram is present. There is no confusion in it,' said Adityanath at the BJP rally at Rangbhumi Maidan in Purnea amid cheers from the audience.

Published: 07th February 2019 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath told BJP workers in Bihar’s Muslim-dominated eastern region on Thursday that the Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya and that “there is no confusion in it,” prompting the Opposition RJD and Congress to accuse BJP of using the temple issue for votes.

Addressing nearly 20,000 BJP workers who came from four districts – Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea and Katihar – Adityanath urged them to ensure that the BJP-led NDA registers a “100 per cent victory” in the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya where Lord Ram is present. There is no confusion in it,” said Adityanath at the BJP rally at Rangbhumi Maidan in Purnea amid cheers from the audience.

He extolled the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the confidence of India’s armed forces. “Today neither Chinese nor Pakistani soldiers dare enter Indian territory and kill Indian soldiers. If Pakistan kills one Indian soldier, ten Pakistani soldiers will be killed in retaliation. Such courage can be displayed only by Modi, not by those who talk about ripping India into pieces,” he said.

Calling on BJP workers from Bihar to visit Uttar Pradesh, he said: “I have also changed the names of the places (in UP). Earlier people were going to Allahabad; now they will go to Prayagraj. Earlier you were going to Faizabad Junction, but now you will go to Ayodhya”. The audience applauded him by clapping.

“You must remember how Bihar faced a big crisis over its identity during Lalu’s regime. But during Nitish Kumar’s rule, every Bihari has been proudly saying that he is from Bihar,” he said, urging booth-level workers of BJP to ensure the maximum possible voting for NDA candidates.

Adityanath attacked Congress and its allies, saying they were not interested in the country’s development and fulfilling the people’s aspirations. He, however, made no reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Purnea is just a few kilometers off the Bihar-West Bengal border.

BJP leaders said Adityanath’s pep talk to party workers in the eastern region would help improve the party’s performance in the coming polls. BJP had lost all the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Bihar in the 2014 polls.

“By speaking about Ram temple construction when the matter is with the apex court, Adityanath and BJP are trying to polarise voters. BJP must stop such tactics,” said RJD leader Bhai Birendra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram Yogi Adiyanath BJP RJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp