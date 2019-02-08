Home Nation

A need to appear 'genuine' in visa process

Usually, students wanting to study in the USA apply for admission in not more than 1 to 3 universities. 

Published: 08th February 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Visa

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Students who have been nurturing an American dream are now being tutored by consultancies on varied ways to appear ‘genuine’ while facing interviews for the student visa. Admissions for the fall season are set to close in next few weeks. Now, the students who have already applied and secured a seat are being called and asked by consultancies to apply for more number of universities. 

Usually, students wanting to study in the USA apply for admission in not more than 1 to 3 universities. 
Upon securing a seat, they go ahead with the next process of securing an I - 20 form provided by the US Department of Homeland Security for a student visiting the USA for academic purposes. This is followed by the mandatory visa process. 

Now however, the students are being asked to apply for more colleges to be on a ‘safer side’. Explaining the rationale, a consultancy firm said, “The main motive is to enable a smooth visa interview process. If a single application is submitted, the visa officials are bound to think that the motive of the student to visit the USA is for permanent residentship. That perception will result in rejection of the application.”

He added that with students being deported, it is important to be careful. “To counter the perception that it is permanent residentship that they are looking for, it is important to apply in multiple universities.” 

Mohan (name changed) who underwent such a process said, “The consultancy services are holding discussions with university officials in the city, in order to better tailor answers during the visa process.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
visa process

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp