A need to appear 'genuine' in visa process

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students who have been nurturing an American dream are now being tutored by consultancies on varied ways to appear ‘genuine’ while facing interviews for the student visa. Admissions for the fall season are set to close in next few weeks. Now, the students who have already applied and secured a seat are being called and asked by consultancies to apply for more number of universities.

Usually, students wanting to study in the USA apply for admission in not more than 1 to 3 universities.

Upon securing a seat, they go ahead with the next process of securing an I - 20 form provided by the US Department of Homeland Security for a student visiting the USA for academic purposes. This is followed by the mandatory visa process.

Now however, the students are being asked to apply for more colleges to be on a ‘safer side’. Explaining the rationale, a consultancy firm said, “The main motive is to enable a smooth visa interview process. If a single application is submitted, the visa officials are bound to think that the motive of the student to visit the USA is for permanent residentship. That perception will result in rejection of the application.”

He added that with students being deported, it is important to be careful. “To counter the perception that it is permanent residentship that they are looking for, it is important to apply in multiple universities.”

Mohan (name changed) who underwent such a process said, “The consultancy services are holding discussions with university officials in the city, in order to better tailor answers during the visa process.”