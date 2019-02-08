AAP-led third front rises in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a ‘third front’ in Maharashtra to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The front, named the Maharashtra Samruddhi Aghadi, comprises of 12 smaller parties and social organisations in the state and is looking to contest at least 25 out of the state’s 48 seats, the chief of the party’s state unit, Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, said.

“The BJP and the Congress are completely identical in their approach and conduct. Their policies are detrimental to the common man as well as the natural wealth of the country and hence we are giving a third option to the people of the state,” Sawant said while announcing the alliance.

The alliance will contest on all the Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai and has supported the demand for a separate state of Vidarbha.Sawant added that the alliance would focus on areas where the BJP ‘s performance has been very strong. He also announced a rally by the alliance’s leaders in Nagpur on Saturday.

“The BJP’s true face has been exposed in the past five years. Hence, the people who have faith in the Constitution are hell bent on its defeat. However, if the BJP’s defeat means life to the Congress, then the nation will not get relief from this vicious cycle. To avoid this, AAP has opposed the ‘Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)’ under the Congress,” Sawant said while clarifying the party’s stand vis-a-vis different political alliances in the state.

“AAP has successfully demonstrated the ‘Delhi Model of Development’ over the past five years and that would be the primary appeal that the alliance would make to the people. We have successfully demonstrated that progressive forces, if brought together, can give a better model of development,” he added.

The JanaSurajya Party, the Vidarbha Majha and the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party are among alliance members.